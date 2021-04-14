A COVID-19 comeback, Trumbull Kitchen is open again

The owner noted that nearly 70 percent of his staff, off from work at the restaurant since closing in December, have returned to Trumbull Kitchen.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The slogan for the Capital City is “Hartford Has It” but since the pandemic so many restaurants and bars have shut down temporarily or closed completely.

However, this week, something uplifting downtown, Trumbull Kitchen, the 20-year-old eatery is back open and greeting guests.

Chris Torla, the executive chef and an original partner of Trumbull Kitchen, which is part of the Max Restaurant Group said, “we’re excited,” and then added, “from a business perspective, people are coming out, people are getting vaccinated, people are more comfortable.”

Torla noted that nearly 70 percent of his staff, off from work at the restaurant since closing in December, have returned to Trumbull Kitchen. “Some of these people have been with me for 20 years,” he said.

In the front of the house, Mike Pitocco, the GM at Trumbull Kitchen, was happy to see customers come back to both the dining room and patio area.

“This is a staple of downtown Hartford,” Pitocco said, “we’re happy to bring this place back and (have) more people coming here.” Sitting at the bar and enjoying lunch, Jim Martin, from Hartford, was the first diner back in the front doors.

Martin said, “It’s the first day back and you have to support the home team. Honestly, it’s great to see them reopen.”

