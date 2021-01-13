Amid COVID-19 AM Bagels in Derby is expanding

Open five days a week, the shop serves 12 flavors of bagels made from scratch each day, paired with unique cream cheeses.

DERBY, Connecticut — The business model has remained the same but the location has changed. What started out as an idea, turned into a delivery service out of their homes, now opening their bagel shop on New Haven Ave in Derby.

“It got to a point where we had in our little townhouse two fridges and both fridges got packed. It was at that point where we were like we need to start looking for a different place,” said Myron Seniw.

Open five days a week, the shop serves 12 flavors of bagels made from scratch each day, paired with unique cream cheeses.

"Any day that you come here you’re literally getting bagels right out of the oven. They’re hot, they’re crispy, they’re chewing, they are delicious,” said Owner Alexis Pollina.

Serving classics and not so classic bagels, they offer a specialty bagel which could range from an Oreo flavor to a Buffalo flavored bagel. They post those items on their social media pages.

The recipe for success comes down to the community, their family, and social media.