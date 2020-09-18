Mystic restaurants plans ahead for outdoor dining as temperatures drop

Restaurants with outdoor dining are beginning to come up with a plan to still keep that an option for customers.

STONINGTON, Conn. — Temperatures will slowly be dropping as fall makes its way here next week.

“Crazy! Crazy crazy,” said Kourtney Stoy, head Baker is Deviant Donuts.

That is how Stoy described her business this year. Her donut shop is located within Olde Mistick Village and has seen the opposite of what most businesses have seen during the pandemic - it has gotten busier than ever.

The only tough part for her is making sure her customers were fed.

“Our challenge was keeping up! It was like really hard to keep up with everyone especially running on a shorter staff because we didn’t have many people in the building so it was harder to keep up so we’ve had to hire a lot of people actually,” added Stoy.

With a few outdoor tables and chairs, it has attracted even more people to enjoy their delicacies. Come fall and winter, Stoy’s plan is to possibly add heaters outside.

Also with the same mindset is Ben Hall, one of the managers who operate Mango’s Wood-Fired Pizza Company.

As temperatures remain somewhat warm, families continue to take advantage of their outdoor seating but come wintertime, Hall has a plan to make sure his business will still thrive.

Shout out to Deviant Donuts in Mystic for letting us talk to them. If you’re looking for some unique sweet treats, check them out! pic.twitter.com/wBxnano3pH — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) September 18, 2020