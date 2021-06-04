New Haven’s entirely new boba tea and drink concept

The Shops at Yale introduces a new business called Loose Leaf Boba Company at 46 High Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Chapel Street Historic District, in Downtown New Haven, just got even more diverse.

The Shops at Yale introduces a new business called Loose Leaf Boba Company, at 46 High Street, which is an entirely new boba tea and drinks concept to New Haven, offering unique, hot & cold beverages made with all-natural and organic ingredients like real fruit, real milk, freshly pressed tea, and organic matcha or green tea.

“Many people know there are a lot of Boba shops around town and you know it’s growing in Connecticut but we wanted to be the first that had real natural ingredients,” said Lisa Bok

Owner of the Loose Leaf Boba Company. “Everything is made in the house. There’s no artificial flavors, powders, or syrups.”

“What’s great about our inspired menu is that we are taking from different parts of the world, as one of our favorite top sellers is a banana foster that primarily gets its inspirations from Louisiana, New Orleans,” said Marcus Satavu Owner of Loose Leaf Boba Company.

And another hot item would be the red bean, which is like a smoothie, with origins in East Asia particularly Japan, China, or South Korea.

The Loose Leaf Boba Company will be opening their next store very soon in Wallingford. And they are expanding to Massachusetts, Texas, and elsewhere.

