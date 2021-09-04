New Haven's outdoor dining footprint growing

Forty-seven businesses have opened in the city since the start of the pandemic, two of them in that same block on Orange Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Among the good to come out of this seemingly endless pandemic is outdoor dining. And, in New Haven, it doesn't appear that will go away, even after the pandemic does.

"Outdoor dining brings a sense of belonging, a sense of place," said Michael Piscitelli, Director of New Haven Economic Development. "You’ll see it here and you’ll see at citywide. We’ve got 51 permits in the pipeline for outdoor dining this year."

That compares to roughly 35 restaurants last year, including along Orange Street in the Ninth Square, where outdoor dining has hit the right note.

"There’s been nothing but excitement," said Marc Sincavage, owner of Mercato, after playing his father-in-law's accordion.

One is Somos, whose popular items include handcrafted Arepas, essentially a corn pocket, a popular Venezuelan meal.

"The kind of like a little disc that we cut open and you could put different proteins and different vegetables, different sauces different cheeses inside and build your own," said Andres Cordido, owner of Somo.

Also opening during the pandemic on that block was Bark and Vine, which specializes in indoor plants. It also showcases the wares of other small businesses that got started during the pandemic.

"We have small businesses from jewelry makers from Lebanon Connecticut to silk makers from Colchester and candlemakers from Milford Connecticut," said Ralph Saldi, owner of Bark & Vine.

While the Orange Street Promenade is open for business now, a couple of blocks west, on College Street, another promenade opens next week. Next month, it’s on to a Westville neighborhood.

