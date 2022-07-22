Outdoor dining still on despite heat wave

While some opt to sit inside in the AC, not everyone is bothered by the hot weather.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — As temperatures go up, crowds seem to go down for restaurants offering outdoor dining.

"The last few days we've had more demand for inside and they're not really going outside until the sun goes down. So it's been a little bit slower earlier and then a little bit busier later because people are coming out a little later," said Billy Grant of Restaurant Bricco in West Hartford.

He said they adjust when it gets this hot out, offering cooler items on the menu like gazpacho and salads and they find many people opt to sit inside with the AC.

However, not everyone out to eat on Friday was bothered by the hot weather.

"Imagine how cold the winters are here, it's nice to have some heat for a little bit. I don't mind it," said Anna Gasparini of Southington.

In Hartford at the city's new food truck park, West Side Square, the heat didn't stop people who were excited about the grand opening from coming out either.

"No, no not at all. The small attracted us and that's all that mattered," said Edwin Rivera Jr. of Hartford. "We've been here 25 plus years. This corner has been iconic it's had its ups it's had its downs and when they came up with the idea it was just like wow okay this awesome," he said.

"To draw attention to the neighborhood like this is going to be very exciting," said Reyes Rivera of Hartford.

Inside the food trucks, it was even hotter than outside.

"It is extremely hot in the truck yeah the truck is not the biggest truck and it's all stainless steel. We do have an AC but as you can tell it's not really doing much," said Andrew Baharally of The Rolling Roti.

But worth it to get to serve the families that came, even in a heat wave.

"We just started this year so for us to complain about a little heat, we're just not gonna do that. Our island is hot and humid as it is so this is kind of, we're kind of in our comfort zone," Baharally said.

---

----

