Philips' Respironics Novametrix in Wallingford to close next year

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — In a filing with the Department of Labor, the Philips Respironics Novametrix, LLC will be permanently shutting its doors at Technology Drive.

The report said all its employees will be terminated. The terminations will begin in waves, starting on March 31, 2020, and are anticipated need on June 30, 2021.

There will be 32 employees of the manufacturing company that will be terminated on December 18, 2020.

Connecticut has seen multiple companies layoff its employees during the pandemic. Recently, the Hartford Courant announced it plans to lay off 151 people. Other companies like the Sheraton Bradley Airport Hotel, Hilton Hartford, and the Marriot Hartford Downtown have also announced cut hours for employees and layoffs.