State launches Connecticut CARES small business grant program

Back in April, the state rolled out several initiatives including the Paycheck Protection Program, which were available to small businesses and non-profits.

HARTFORD, Conn — So many people have been impacted by the pandemic, especially small businesses, some have even had to close, while others are just trying to make ends meet.

On Tuesday, the governor announced the launch of a state program that will support small businesses in our state that have been impacted by COVID 19.

“We have to continue to invest in our small businesses,” said State Representative Brandon McGee.

Officials say Connecticut CARES small business grant program will be funded by a $50 million state grant from the states Coronavirus relief fund.

If the requirements are met, 10,000 businesses and nonprofits in our state that have less than twenty employers or a 2019 payroll of less than $1.5 million will be provided a one-time $5,000 grant.

“Clearly the governor understands that small business is the economic force in our communities, and providing opportunities for businesses to expand, and continue the great work they do is a great sign,” said Senator Doug McCroy. ”It shows great leadership from our governor and the department of economic and community development.”

“We need to keep these small businesses, minority-owned, women-owned, that are most at risk in terms of the shortfall that has hit our economy,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “I really hope that this is going to be a bridge, not a bridge to nowhere, but a bridge to the backside of the pandemic, but we still have a way to go.”

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Restaurant Executive Director, Scott Dolch, released a statement saying he believes the Lamont administration has not been as helpful in providing relief compared to other stated.

But other officials and locals say they think this new grant will surely go a long way.

“Particularly with COVID, shopping locally is the best thing we can do for our local economy, and also for the people in our communities, so it’s pretty important,” said Steve Adler of West Hartford. “I think Lamont is doing a great job, I think it’s absolutely needed for small business”

“I feel like there’s so many businesses around that are smaller businesses, and of course with these rough times, I think it’s definitely important to support all of them and show your love,” said Kate Malloy of West Hartford.

The Department of Economic and Community Development announced that half of the funds for small businesses and non-profits will go to towns and cities designated as distressed municipalities. Those who have been fortunate enough to remain open agree that it’s nice to see help going to non-big box chains.

“The curbside seating over here has kind of made a difference,” said but if you look at other places maybe not so great for sit-down restaurants but fast service places like us we seem to be sticking it out.”

DECD is hoping to begin accepting online applications the week of November 9th. Those selected should then receive funds by December 30th

Meanwhile, Governor Lamont says there’s only so much available for this program and is trying to urge Congress to reach a deal and adopt a relief package to help those in need and boost our economy.