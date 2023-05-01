A winter warm-up creates an uphill battle for local ski areas

Stockpiling snow has been good strategy for keeping the customers coming.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — The slopes at Ski Sundown in New Hartford have been bare this week – bare of skiers but not of snow. A recent run of warm weather has caused the ski area to shut down this week but they plan to reopen for the weekend.

Essentially the team at Ski Sundown was able to capitalize on the colder weather last month to make snow – lots of it – and that has contributed to a good base.

“We have a really good base, we started off with a better base. We’ve lost some snow but we still are really comfortable, we’ve got a couple of feet everywhere and we are just pausing for this warm weather." Ski Sundown owner Bob Switzgable said.

Switzgable, who has owned Ski Sundown for more than two decades is no stranger to the struggles of the wild weather patterns in Connecticut.

“Winter picks the month it wants to come and it always comes and when it shows up we will be ready," said Switzgable.

Switzgable added that they usually look for 25 or 26-degree weather to make really good machine-made snow with the new snowmakers the mountain has invested in. He noted that on Christmas week, Sundown was open and was well attended, until rains came and they shut down this week.

“Winter is coming,” Switzgable said and then he laughed. "Who knows, maybe we will be open until May.”

