Riko's Pizza announces more locations nationally by 2024

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thin-crust pizza lovers get ready to have a taste of Riko's in more locations!

Riko's Pizza announced plans to expand throughout the United States on Thursday, with efforts to have 10 locations across three states by the beginning of next year.

The pizza franchise, known for its thin-crust pies, began as a family business in Stamford in 2011. The restaurant now has four locations in Fairfield County with plans to continue to expand beyond state lines, once again.

The eatery has been 'selectively franchising' its locations and has confirmed plans to open in Pompano Beach and Miami Beach, Florida.

The 10 sites will be located throughout Connecticut, Florida, and New York by the beginning of 2024, according to the franchise.

"After a decade-plus of establishing our brand as a clear leader in Connecticut, the proven pizza capital of the world, we are now on a mission to save the rest of the country from the limited, lackluster pizza offerings available to them," said Rico, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Riko's in a statement. "Our super-thin crust 'bar pies' are cooked to crispy perfection using only the highest quality ingredients, proprietary chef techniques, and revolutionary equipment. This combination of delicious food, amazing drinks, and good vibes is completely different from what consumers and the U.S. franchise industry are used to, and we are excited to continue introducing this amazing concept—and with it, actual great pizza—to new markets all around America."

Riko's has also signed numerous new franchisees over the past 18 months, currently in the process of identifying proper sites. This includes operations in markets such as Austin, Texas, Charleston, South Carolina, and Suffolk County, New York.

"At Riko's, we are absolutely committed to ensuring two things: customer satisfaction and franchisee success," said Luigi Cardillo, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Riko's in a statement.

