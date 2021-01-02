Submarine maker to add jobs with $39 billion backlog in work

GROTON, Conn. — The top executive at submarine maker Electric Boat says the company plans to add 2,200 jobs this year in Connecticut and Rhode Island as it tackles a $39 billion backlog of work.

He said the division of General Dynamics is facing the largest backlog of work in its history, with has orders to build two new ballistic missile submarines and 19 new attack submarines, 11 of which are currently under construction. He says the new jobs will include shipyard workers, engineers, and support staff.