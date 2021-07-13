Travelers Insurance employees will be able to work from home up to 2 days

Beginning on September 13, employees will be offered a hybrid arrangement.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Travelers Insurance announced on Thursday it will be offering a hybrid work from home option for its returning employees.

The insurance company said that some of its employees already have returned to the office on a voluntary basis but beginning on September 13, they will be offered the hybrid arrangement.

Depending on the position, employees could continue working from home up to two days each week.

Of course, it’s not one-size-fits-all – we have some employees who choose to or whose roles require them to work from the office full time, and others who have fully remote positions," Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers.

Travelers joined Pratt & Whitney, who recently said they will be offering employees a hybrid model to work from home. According to the Hartford Courant, up to 80% or 6,600 of Pratt & Whitney's 8,250 salaried employees in Connecticut will work from home.

"There are advantages to working in person, as well as remotely, so we’ve tried to balance the benefits of each, but similar to how we approach many new situations, we’ll test and learn as we go," said Kurtzman. "We’ll also be continuing to take into account the guidance from federal and state health officials to ensure the safety of all our employees.”

