Wegmans to open first store in Connecticut

Wegmans Food Market announced its first Connecticut store to open in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — Food market Wegmans will be opening its first Connecticut location in Fairfield County.

Wegmans will be located on nearly 11 acres of land off Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk, adjacent to Interstate 95.

The property is currently occupied by MBI Inc. That office complex plans to move to new office space within Norwalk before construction of the new Wegmans store starts.

“Each year we receive hundreds of requests from residents for a store in Connecticut, so we’re excited to bring Wegmans to Norwalk and to get to know our new neighbors,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “Even before we open the doors to our new store, we’re committed to making a difference in every community we serve.”

The store will be two levels and will be about 95,000 square feet. It will also include a multi-level parking garage.

A timeline for construction has not yet been determined, as the company is seeking municipal approvals.

Wegmans currently has over 100 stores across seven states, including New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

