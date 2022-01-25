UTVs at East Canaan adventure tour group are winter-ready

Snowfall offers new experience for visitors

CANAAN, Conn. — A few inches of snow is going miles for at Backyard Adventure UTV Tours.

The small family-run tour operation offers unique off-road excursions to visitors in late Spring, Summer, and Fall and now, with a bit of retrofitting, they are up and running in Winter.

Len Allyn, the owner of Backyard Adventures has put snow tracks on these Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs) and can now take his tour groups in the snow.

“It’s really amazing you go out and see the majestic trails we have out here and see the winter landscape – it’s been really good for us,” Allyn said.

Allyn’s tours have continued to gain traction in the past few years, offering trips - typically two hours long - during the picturesque Fall foliage season and recently being showcased as part of the State of Connecticut’s new multimedia “The State I’m In” tourism campaign.

Allyn said, “It’s a testament that I guess we are doing something right because people tell their friends and it just kind of snowballs – no pun intended.”

He also noted that seeing the scenery from East Canaan is like nothing else offered anywhere in Connecticut.

“A lot of people think of Connecticut as being Hartford, or in a city, or the shore. But when you come up here, it really gives you a sense that you’re in northern New England… You’re in the wilderness,” Allyn said.

To learn more about Backyard Adventure UTV Tours, click here.

