Meet the man with the coolest job in the state

“My office is 18 degrees,” laughed Covitz as he was chiseling another block of ice into a work of art for a client.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — An artist in Cheshire is staying cool with his art medium, even after a heat wave that lasted a full week and as more high temperatures are on the horizon.

Bill Covitz escapes all swelter during his work day, as he is the owner of “Ice Matters”, a 23-year-old business that makes ice art for all sorts of events.

Bill and his team have been busy in an 18-by-18 freezer creating intricate works of ice art in a climate that most of us won’t experience for many months.

“When it’s 95 (degrees) outside – hazy, hot, and humid I spend it in an 18-degree room all day long,” Covitz added.

Covitz added that as the weather has gotten hotter this season, so has his business, especially since our last visit in June 2021.

“We’ve come back”, Covitz said. “When the governor lifted the COVID restrictions we went from zero to 100, it was full speed.”

He added, “We have lots of weddings to catch up on, people want to get out, people want to party again.”

Covitz added that while his works ultimately melt away, it’s all about leaving a memory.

“It’s temporary art that leaves a lasting impression, that’s what is super special about it,” Covitz said.

To find out more about Ice Matters, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

