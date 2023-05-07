Mystic small business owners double dip for ice cream creation

Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream showcases soy sauce ice cream flavor.

Example video title will go here for this video

MYSTIC, Conn. — There are around 34 flavors offered at popular Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream on West Main Street in Mystic but, over the past few weeks, one flavor is standing out.

Colin Desmarais, the owner of Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream is taking local flavor to the next level. Desmarais has teamed up with Bob Florence, the owner of Moromi Shoyu in North Stonington.

Florence has become well known for creating a hand-crafted artisan soy sauce that is now sent across the country, and now Florence and Desmarais have created “Sweet & Salty Shoyu” – it’s a soy sauce ice cream flavor.

“I was a little skeptical at first,” laughed Desmarais. “I said I’ll give it a shot, I mean we did garlic ice cream for the Garlic Festival, and we do a Stout Ice Cream for the Saint Patrick’s Parade every year so we were open for it.”

The finished product has created a buzz at Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream, Desmarais said the flavor profile of Sweet & Salty Shoyu resembles a high-end salted caramel variety.

“The people adventurous enough to try it have really liked it,” he added.

Bob Florence from Moromi Shoyu said of his collaboration, “The flavors just go together, it’s just amazing. You get that umami, a little of that savory flavor.”

In the near term, Sweet & Salty Shoyu Ice Cream will have a home at Mystic Drawbridge, Desmarais said, “I knew it would be good, I just didn’t think it would be quite so good… I stand by the flavor, so I'm going to keep it for a while.”

To learn more about Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream click here.

To learn more about Moromi Shoyu click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.