Making cuts and leaving his mark, chainsaw artist continues to pursue the craft

Jared Welcome is the owner, operator, and very steady hand behind Jare Bear Chainsaw Carvings.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — It’s an interesting job title: Chainsaw Artist.

But it’s one that Jared Welcome has embraced since he began carving about eight years ago.

Welcome is the owner, operator, and very steady hand behind Jare Bear Chainsaw Carvings.

“Art comes in many different forms and mediums and this just happens to be my expression of art,” he said.

Welcome, during the daytime, is a teacher at a correctional facility in Suffield but, after hours, he is dedicated to his trusty chainsaw and travels across the state – and region – to create works in both public spaces and private places.

“This was supposed to be a hobby,” Welcome said, “then it started taking off.”

Right now, he is working on a massive two-story wildlife sculpture that features carvings of an eagle, an owl, and a bear at a brand-new home in Southington.

“The carvings are just to bring a general umbrella of happiness,” Welcome said. “People go home and now it’s something different, something to talk about different than what’s in the news and what’s going on in the world today.”

Welcome said he has a busy summer season ahead and remarked that the most rewarding part of his talent is the uniqueness of it.

Chainsaw artist continues craft 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

“The best part of carving is the challenge – it’s not just physically exhausting, but it’s mentally tiring,” he said.

To learn more about Jare Bear Chainsaw Carvings, click here

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.