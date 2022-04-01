Winning pairs at Mohegan Sun, far from the casino floor

“Portal” is a new sneaker and streetwear store that recently opened in the Shops at Mohegan Sun.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Nikes, Air Jordans, Yeezy’s, and plenty of Pumas; “Portal” is a new sneaker and streetwear store that opened in the Shops at Mohegan Sun just one month ago.

For owner and founder Chris Blomstedt, Portal is a gateway to a passion shared by many – the love of collectible shoes.

“We are all about celebrating all the achievements within the sneaker and streetwear space over the past couple of decades,” said Blomstedt, from Ledyard.

While some shoe prices hover from $100 to the $150 range, the hard-to-find low and high tops fetch top dollar, with no shortage of tags in the $300 and $400 dollar range. Blomstedt has a coveted pair of Yeezys on display (locked behind glass) that he estimated a price tag of $10,000. But, for now, they’re only on display.

Blomstedt said the Christmas season was a busy one for the team at Portal, and now that January has arrived and the omicron variant of COVID-19 has created more issues for businesses, he hopes that people are willing to come out and support small shops like his.

"We are just trying to blend the legacy products as well as the more trendy items," Blomstedt said, and later added, “We want to share our passion with as many people as possible.”

Portal is open seven days a week at the Shops at Mohegan Sun. To learn more go to portalonline.store or on Instagram @portal.ig

