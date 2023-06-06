Learn 2 Fly CT has students take the controls

HARTFORD, Conn. — “I would say the biggest thing is that people love the freedom,” said Phil Smith, the owner of Learn 2 Fly CT. For the past five years, Smith said he’s had a steady stream of students come his way – all with the same objective; to get their pilot’s license.
“COVID made them realize how short life can be and for people that had a dream of wanting to learn to fly, I think that pushed them to fulfill that dream," said Smith.
Learn 2 Fly CT is based at Hartford-Brainard Airport but also offers instruction out of Windham Airport. Smith, who began his flight school with just his wife in 2018, now has upwards of a dozen instructors.
“Right now I think we are at 12 or 13 aircraft," he said.
Additionally, Smith noted that costs can be kept lower for beginning students – some who opt to learn the basics on two FAA-approved flight simulators that are set up inside Learn 2 Fly’s Brainard offices.
Overall, Smith said he is in the bucket-list business.
"For me, it’s the reward, it’s the reward of fulfilling someone’s dream, fulfilling a lifelong dream," said Smith.
To find out more about Learn 2 Fly CT click here.
Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.