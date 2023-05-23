“LemoNate's” is changing the game for lemonade

This start-up lemonade stand is going high-end in Guilford and beyond.

GUILFORD, Conn. — Nate Bryant is always adding twists to his business model because there is always a lemon involved. Nate is better known as “LemoNate” and he has spent the better part of the last five years working on LemoNate’s -- his brand of upscale lemonade stands.

Bryant has partnered with the Guilford Mooring restaurant for the past four years – selling around ten main varieties of lemonade.

"We offer fresh squeezed lemonade and limeade – everything is made to order. We offer add-ins of fresh strawberry, blueberries, cherries and peaches, pineapple, mint, ginger, basil," Bryant said.

Jess Pelligrini, a partner at the Guilford Mooring said that Lemonate’s popular product stems from his passion.

"Everything is fresh made right in front of you -- just the whole vibe, it’s just amazing what he has done here," said Pelligrini.

Sipping success means reaching more people all over the area and Bryant said, post-pandemic, his business is picking up.

"We’ve grown every year, last year I had 27 employees helping me. We’ve got two Guilford locations, we’re at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre (in Bridgeport), we are doing UConn sports and then we have three or four stands that travel the state for private events," said Bryant.

Bryant said what he enjoys most about sharing his lemonade creations is giving people a chance to take a step back.

“We like to be able to provide an opportunity for people to just slow down, to take a moment with their family and friends and enjoy a lemonade, appreciate the moment," said Bryant.

Starting this Friday, May 26, LemoNate’s will be open in front of the Guilford Mooring six days a week. There is another location at Jacobs Beach which opens on Saturday, March 27.

