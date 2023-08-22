Family-owned pet store making greener footprint, in shop opening in West Hartford

Green Tails Market uses an e-bike for local delivery, has recycled wood inside the store, and sells all-natural, healthy food for pets

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — One local family-owned pet store is cleaning up the planet one pet at a time. The store focuses on sustainability and is leaving a greener footprint each day at a time.

Now with a new location, business is certainly booming. There’s no barking up the wrong tree at Green Tails Market.

"We are an all-natural eco-friendly pet supply, we specialize in sustainable supplies for your pet," said Ann Fryer, the owner of Green Tails Market.

The family-owned business is using their love for animals to help save the planet.

The pet store sells all-natural, healthy food for pets and everything inside the shop is environmentally sustainable, down to the recycled wood shelves.

"We’ve got to change the way that we’re living there’s no planet B as they like to say," said Fryer.

Fryer said her family, including her dog, Chester, is her world, but what will that world look like in the future?

"It was just this realization that our resources on this planet are limited and how can we do our little part," said Fryer. "If we want to have a world for our son, for our grandchildren, we need to take care of what we have."

With one bag of dog food at a time, she’s making an impact.

For every 100 pounds of food sold, a tree is planted. She also makes local deliveries herself on an e-bike.

The shop is growing to two new locations: one in Farmington and one in West Hartford. It's a dream that shows one person can truly make an impact with one greener footprint at a time.

"Sometimes I pinch myself, especially when I look at a storefront in West Hartford, I’m like how did we get this lucky?" said Fryer.

Green Tails Market is expected to open the doors of their West Hartford location right after Labor Day.

