Mystic Seaport Preservation Shipyard brings a full fleet for summer

MYSTIC, Conn. — Across five acres at the Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic is home to the Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard where a team of just over 20 shipwrights stays busy.

Now in its 50th year, the Preservation Shipyard has more projects on the grounds than ever, said Scott Gifford, the lead shipwright and project manager.

"We basically take vessels that have historic significance and try to keep them afloat, keep them working and keep them available to the public to learn from," Gifford said.

This summer, there are five major preservation projects happening at the shipyard, said Walt Ansel, the Director of the H.B. duPont Shipyard.

“As shipwrights here, we buy trees and turn them into vessel parts, we sort of use the old buzz term “From Tree to Sea," Ansel added.

With current projects that will take anywhere from a few months to three or four years (or more), the team said that the work today will help the boats set sail sometime in the future.

“That’s why I’m here, it’s not just a job, it’s not even a career, it’s a love," Gifford said,

