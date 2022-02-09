Self-serve taproom in Avon offers dozens of brews to 'tri'

Tri-It Taproom opens in Avon focusing on Connecticut beer and wines.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVON, Conn. — Off Route 44 in Avon, there are 44 different ways you can get a taste of the State.

South Carolina native Michelle Norris opened Tri-It Taproom two months ago and she’s dedicated to serving up all things Connecticut. The new space, with indoor and outdoor seating, offers 44 taps that offer different beers and wines from all across Connecticut.

“We have everything ranging from cider, seltzer, and beer and it’s all brewed in Connecticut,” Norris said.

Customers are given a “Pour Card” and can tap their card right above a beer or wine tap, and their chosen beverage will come out.

“This is actually the first self-serve taproom in Connecticut,” said Norris.

Tri-It has put an emphasis on the micro-breweries in the state in an effort to support small businessmen and women.

“We want to support all the local breweries in the state – as many as we can – and we’ve had a great reception,” Norris said.

Jordan Walker, who works at Tri-It Taproom, said he likes helping to give exposure to the array of small brewers and winemakers in Connecticut.

“We are able to get more breweries out there from places you might not know about,” he said. “This is truly like a playground for adults, that’s kind of how I sum it up.”

Tri-It Taproom is located at 300 West Main Street in Avon. They are open Wednesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Children are allowed on premises and Tri-It does offer a small food menu. To learn more, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.