A Slice of CT sent nationwide

Behold the power of pizza from the Zuppardi Family

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The Zuppardi family has been making their signature New Haven-style “Apizza” pies for more than eight decades, and, in the past few years they have ramped up their efforts to share their magic with the rest of the country.

While the famous West Haven restaurant draws customers from all over, the Zuppardi’s have looked to social media and the food lovers’ app “Gold Belly” to make sure people can get a frozen Zuppardi’s pie delivered to their door.

"We started shipping to different homes in 2012, and then, little by little through Facebook and Instagram we were able to grow a bit and then it got to be pretty big. It’s reached all 50 states,” said Lori Zuppardi, one of the family owners.

The Zuppardi’s have opened a facility next to their restaurant to be able to accommodate their frozen pie business.

“These are some of the best and oldest recipes in the country and they’re family made,” said Cheri Pearce, the head of Zuppardi’s Frozen Foods.

These days Zuppardi’s doesn’t just sell to personal customers, they also deliver to supermarkets from as far away as Texas. Pearce added that the day might soon come when they will need a bigger facility to accommodate the demand.

“Hopefully one day we are going to move forward and have that bigger facility,” she said.

In Pizza prominence, Zuppardi’s frozen pies gained a serious following after Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports gave them glowing reviews.

Lori Zuppardi added that her family is in the business of making people happy – which has been especially rewarding since the pandemic hit two years ago.

"Pizza is definitely life, it’s happy life… and we are definitely trying to spread the love within our family,” said Zuppardi

Zuppardi’s has recently opened another location in Ansonia, find out more about their pizza and their history click https://zuppardisapizza.com/

To see Barstool Sports' memorable review of Zuppardi’s frozen pizza click https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Pb80tPV1gI

