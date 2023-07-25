Small State Provisions adds second location to thriving business

Thinking outside the bread box, the popular bakery expands to Avon.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVON, Connecticut — From just a 200-square-foot storefront in West Hartford to, now, what owner Kevin Masse calls his “flagship bakery”, Small State Provisions has built upon its past success.

Masse, who began selling bread from his home in 2019, opened the original Small State Provisions in West Hartford’s GastroPark location in 2021, he has just built a 2,200-square-foot location in Avon on Old Farms Road next to Hopmeadow Brewing.

"We focus on organic sourdough bread – that’s the crux of our business. At the heart of it, we are a bread bakery, and I am trying to put really good bread onto tables all around the community.” Masse said.

With items like focaccia and the sourdough cinnamon rolls that pop on Instagram, Masse thinks that the larger location will allow his team, now 16 employees strong, to cater to a larger section of customers.

“It’s all just figuring out how do we create something that people will love and that is what sets us apart from the rest," He said.

Aside from their small batch bread, the Avon Small State location also sports a new coffee bar and Masse noted that, for the immediate future, the store will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, just like the West Hartford location.

Masse added, “Our job is to just keep growing and growing with quality and with passion.”

Small State Provisions Avon is located at 205 Old Farms Road. Learn more here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.