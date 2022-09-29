'The JuiceBar' is Connecticut-made charging station for EVs on the road

Gyre9 in Southbury is building “The JuiceBar” for electric vehicles.

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Across 40,000 square feet in Southbury, a team of workers is amped up for a reason. Gyre9, a manufacturing and product design developer, has made a power play into making electric car charging stations called “The JuiceBar”.

“People don’t want to buy EVs [electric vehicles] if there are no chargers – well, we’re making the chargers,” said Ed Gilchrest, the president and CEO of Gyre9.

From malls to apartment complexes to police stations, Gilchrest said Gyre9 is fulfilling orders for The JuiceBar every day with an entire Connecticut-made product.

“We’d like to make 1,000 a week – that’s the goal here,” Gilchrest said.

Gyre9 recently moved its manufacturing from Oxford to a much larger site in Southbury. The employee base has gone from just 10 workers three years ago to 45 today.

“This is definitely the future," said Frank Von Holzhausen, the chief design officer at Gyre9. "We can make them in a day or two from the beginning to getting them out the door.”

“You want to think that the work you do impacts the world in a positive way. What we do impacts the world in a positive way,” Gilchrest added.

