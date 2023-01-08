The annual Sunflower Maze at Lyman Orchards

Consisting of about 335,000 multi-colored sunflowers making Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Spanning over three acres is the Sunflower Maze at Lyman Orchards. About 335,000 multi-colored sunflowers come together each year. The theme this time around is Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Now in its 16th season, this unique sunflower maze is a fun activity for kids and families to do in the summer month of August.

"What keeps it growing is team effort" says John Lyman, the executive vice president of Lyman Orchards. He is a part of the eighth generation of the Lyman family.

The three acre maze is made up of two and a half miles of winding pathways that takes about 30 minutes to complete. While walking through the maze visitors can find colorful signs featuring educational content and trivia about Clifford the Big Red Dog. There is also a 10-foot viewing platform to view the entire maze and take group photos.

The maze is open for the season and will continue to run through Aug. 27 daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The admission is $11 for adults, $6 for ages 4 – 12, and free for children under 3 years. One dollar of every admission goes to support Connecticut Children's Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders. So far, the Sunflower Maze has raised over $178,062 for Connecticut Children's.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.