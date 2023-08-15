Sweet rewards for 60 years at Fascia’s Chocolates in Waterbury

The longtime chocolate maker continues a family tradition.

WATERBURY, Conn. — What began in a Waterbury basement occupies 19,0000 square feet on Chase River Road.

The tradition at Fascia’s Chocolates continues, said the president of the company, Carmen Romeo.

“We are in our third generation now and that’s impressive by any means – 60 years next year. 60 years of making chocolate, we started in my mother and father-in-law’s basement," said Romeo.

Fascia’s, which makes an array of confectionary creations, isn’t just focused on its sales today, in the heat of summer, Romeo said. They’re thinking about the holiday season.

“We couldn’t exist without the holidays – 75% of our business happens between Thanksgiving and Mother’s Day. We’re able to gear up now and there are (chocolate) turkeys out there, there are some Santas and a lot of the chocolate we’re making will end up in those nice gift-wrapped boxes at the holidays," said Romeo.

Matt Romeo, a recent UConn grad and Carmen’s son is now the third generation at Fascia’s.

“It’s the tradition, it’s my grandfather that started it and my parents that own it and I’m proud of that.," Matt said.

The Romeo’s are now working to get more of their chocolate on more shelves across the state.

“For a long time, we were the best-kept secret in Waterbury -- you had to know us to find us. It’s been the last few years that we’ve made a concerted effort to get out and we are now in well over 100 different locations.," said Carmen, Standing by a case of his decadent chocolates. "The best part of being in the chocolate business is making people happy.”

