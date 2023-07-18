Two Roads Brewing Company goes beyond the brew inside 'Area 2'

Experimental brewing facility gets creative in small batches.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Now 11 years old, Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford has become a force on the beer scene around the state and the region.

Beyond the main brewing facility, the team at Two Roads has gone down another road, and four years after it opened, “Area 2” continues to go beyond the brew.

Area 2 is 25-thousand square feet dedicated to putting the craft into craft beer and creating inventive spirits.

“You walk in and you see the science and you see the barrels… it’s just a whole different experience here,” Jess Guerrucci, the digital marketing and content associate at Two Roads said.

From a London Dry Gin to Vodka, to concocting a varied spectrum of canned cocktails, Area 2 is a sort of beer and liquor lab for any new creation coming from Two Roads.

“It’s the creative aspect of it – that’s been great,” said Ted Pert the senior manager of taproom operations at Two Roads.

Pert, who has been at Two Roads since they first opened their doors in 2012 noted that the team at Area Two has come up with around 100 varieties of craft beer and distillates over the past four years – all made in small batches. He laughed and said that if you don’t know what you like, "we will find something that works for you.”

“We pride ourselves on being a hub for innovation,” Guerrucci said.

Area 2 at Two Roads Brewing Company is open to the public and offers a full tap room. To learn more click here.

