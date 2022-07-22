Rocking on in West Hartford, artist 'gig posters' are a top act

“It amazes me every day that I get to do this as my profession,” A.J. Masthay said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Artist A.J. Masthay has a unique beat that has found a rhythm in the music world. Masthay, an alum of the University of Hartford, is among the premiere “gig poster” creators in the country.

Masthay works out of a 4,600-foot space on Park Road in West Hartford and makes concert posters for all sorts of world-renowned groups.

“Nowadays there is a commemorative poster for almost every show that there is and that’s what I specialize in,” Masthay said.

From the Grateful Dead to Dead and Company to Black Sabbath to the Foo Fighters, Masthay has kept busy over the past decade from a business that began in his basement.

“This is old school,” said Masthay, “I started this whole thing slinging prints in (concert) parking lots, and that’s how I built an audience.”

WorkinCT: Masthay Studios in West Hartford 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Some of the posters are created on a half-century-old press that Masthay found in the Waterbury Republican newspaper.

“It’s labor intensive but the results are beautiful,” he said.

Masthay says business continues to stay busy now that more in-person concerts have been taking place.

“It’s very humbling, and it amazes me every day that I get to do this as my profession,” he added.

To learn more about Masthay Studios and see the artwork, click here.

Masthay will hold an “Open Studio” where the public can see the works up close on Nov. 5, 2022.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.