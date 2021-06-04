World champion barber opens up new academy in Berlin

After opening his Wethersfield barbershop, he wanted to expand, and in November, he introduced his clients to a new MC Barber experience on the Berlin Turnpike.

BERLIN, Conn. — He’s known as MC Barber, a world champion barber who has taken his talents to international competitions.

“I became very passionate about this. I’ve been doing it for 20 years now, 21 years now, and the passion never left me,” said Merhan Cecunjanin, the owner of MC Barber Academy.

After opening his Wethersfield barbershop, he wanted to expand, and in November, he introduced his clients to a new MC Barber experience on the Berlin Turnpike in Berlin.

The MC Barber Academy and Studio has a dual purpose.

“I wanted to have a place where I could train students where people were already professionals and also want to get in the industry and also have a spa where we can really offer a full service to guys where they can come, sit down, have an espresso, a cappuccino, get your manicure, pedicure, color if they like, haircuts, whether it’s a trend or a classic,” said Cecunjanin.

He said to bring the industry to that next level, you need education.

That’s what he’s doing for his students by offering intensive courses in men’s hairstyling.

“We’ve really broken down everything from scissor work to razor, blow-drying, styling, clipper work, just incorporating that in the day to day,” said James Callahan, a student at MC Barber Academy.

The 1000-hour curriculum covers everything from salesmanship to hygiene to clipping.

“The more you cut, the better you get,” said Callahan.

The hope is that these students will take pride in their work and advance in their careers.

“I try to instill in my students' passion to love what they do, to enjoy it, and a good living out of it,” said Cecunjanin.

For more information, click here.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.