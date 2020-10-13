WorkinCT: Azuluna Foods bringing local meal delivery to your doorstep

That local element is what sets Azuluna Foods apart from other meal delivery services.

WINDHAM, Conn. — There are all different types of meals being created at Azuluna Foods in Windham. The meals are ordered online by Wednesday at midnight, then delivered to your doorstep in refrigerated boxes Tuesday or Wednesday of the following week.

“We are a fully-cooked, chef-prepared meals to go business that uses all local meats and mostly local vegetables when its season,” said Rachael LaPorte, Azuluna Foods Executive Chef, and Co-Founder.

That local element is what sets Azuluna Foods apart from other meal delivery services. A lot of the ingredients come from the company’s farm in Woodstock, and LaPorte personally visits every other farm the company uses.

“One of our main overarching goals with Azuluna Foods is to secure our New England food system, working with responsible farmers who raise proteins in an ethical manner practicing regenerative farming on small pieces of land is a huge reason why we wanted to bring this to our consumers. Not everyone can go to a farmer’s market every weekend and buy local meats,” she said.

The company’s slogan is healthy farms, healthy people.

“All of our meals are micro and macronutrient balanced, really to take the guesswork out of eating well. We make sure that we do a paleo food model, which means that our food is gluten-free, dairy-free and free of grain,” said LaPorte.

She says everything is made from scratch, by hand, and she hopes her customers know there has been time and care put into each dish.

“My hope is that they, well, that they feel taken care of,” she said.

Azuluna Foods also did its part to help healthcare workers feel taken care of during the height of the pandemic. It donated about 3,000 meals to area hospitals for over two months.