How to avoid heat-related car problems

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Breakdowns tend to spike on hot days, according to AAA. The association said over-heating engines, battery failures, air conditioning malfunctions and blown tires are some of the common car problems drivers may face in the heat.

"The heat can cause a lot of problems on cars and it all comes down to the basic maintenance the clients generally do regularly to avoid the breakdowns," said Anthony Aniello, co-owner of International Auto Service. "If it's not attended to, the heat is only going to further the situation."

The family-run business in West Hartford has been operating since 1977.

Aniello said regular maintenance on your car can make sure you avoid problems worsened by the heat. He said you can ask to have the following items checked:

"Your battery, your coolant system, your AC, your belts, all your dry belts are rubber so if those start cracking or stretching, the heat is going to make those fail sooner rather than later," he said.

AAA also has some recommendations for how to avoid problems with your car:

Replace engine coolant periodically to avoid an overheating engine (most are good for 5 years, according to AAA but check your owner manual)

Check your tire pressure to avoid a blown tire

Test your battery to avoid a failure in the heat (AAA said it's a good idea to get the battery tested if it's more than three years old)

To find out the proper tire pressure for your car, AAA recommends using the number found in the owner's manual or the sticker located inside the driver's side door jamb, not the number on the tire itself.

