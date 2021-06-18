Vintage Cars are back in New Britain for Klingberg’s cause

The event is now a drive-thru show due to COVID-19, the staff at Klingberg changed it last year.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The vintage cars are returning to the Klingberg Family Centers campus in New Britain for a 29-year-old tradition; a car show to benefit the more than 20 programs that Klingberg offers kids and families.

The event is now a drive-thru show due to COVID-19, the staff at Klingberg changed it last year.

Steve Girelli, the president and CEO of Klingberg Family Centers said, “this is a huge fundraiser, it’s our biggest and it provides much-needed funds for our 21 programs and services.”

A Ford Model T, A Pope Touring car from 1909 (made in Hartford) are just a few of the more than 300 cars that will be on the 40-acre campus at Klingberg.

Gail Lebert, the director of partnership development for Klingberg Family Centers said, “We bring in these beautiful vehicles and they attract people to come over and get to know us by finding out about the vehicles but also learning what our mission is.”

This year the Vintage Car Series will be held on June 19th from 9 am to 2 pm. Donations are welcome, the event is free. For more information click here.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.