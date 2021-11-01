Social worker says pandemic made her realize stress wasn't worth it, so her side hustle became her career

After 16 years as a social worker, Rosy Crumpton saw an opportunity to take a chance. She says it was the best decision she's ever made.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The so-called "Great Resignation" is underway, and for many people, that means turning their side hustles into full-time jobs as they find new ways to make ends meet.

Rosy Crumpton has spent her career helping others. After 16 years in the health care field as a social worker, she's taking on a new venture, working as an integrative health coach.

"People I work with are looking to modify eating habits and exercise, but they're also looking to manage stress, reduce anxiety, go to doctor visit less frequently and take less medication," Crumpton said.

During the pandemic, Crumpton realized she was a little stressed herself, and the website for her business, Sophrosyne Wellness, was blowing up without any marketing.

"Amidst COVID, I began to get his on my website and emails and messages," she said. "This let me know there was a need."

That's when she decided it was time to go out on a limb and take a chance.

"I was doing my full-time job and then coaching in the evening," Crumpton said. "I did that for a year, and then last month I said, you know what? This is where my heart is, this is where my passion is. Let me take the leap."

She joined the millions of people across the U.S. quitting their jobs for a new beginning. According to a report from CNBC, 4.4 million people quit in September, and the "Great Resignation" shows no signs of slowing down.

"It was a very difficult decision because it's a field that has been stable, my bosses are wonderful people, and then to my work family — 16 years invested, stable job, stable income — it was a tough decision to make but one that felt good," she said.

It's only been a few weeks but Crumpton is convinced the decision was a good move.

"I am inspired by the people I work with," Crumpton said. "It makes my heart happy."