Chocolate, flower shops booming with business as Valentine's Day approaches

Business owners are advising people to buy gifts in advance and not wait until Valentine's Day.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Valentine's Day is just a few days away and the clock is ticking for couples to get each other gifts.

The go-to choices for men and women are usually flowers and chocolates.

"Don’t wait the last minute!" said Diane Wagemann, owner of Divine Treasures.

Wagemann's sweet treats at Divine Treasures in Manchester are a popular choice around this time of year, offering vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free chocolate.

"Chocolate just makes you feel loved. When you eat a piece of chocolate, it puts a smile on your face," added Wagemann.

All day on Friday, Wagemann said she has been trying to keep up with the demand.



"It seemed like every time we would make a product or put out a box, somebody would come in and buying it right out of you and we’d have to make another one," added Wagemann.

Loyal customers like Maribeth Abrams is looking to surprise her boyfriend with a Valentine's Day weekend getaway by ending it with wine and chocolate.



"I got him this huge box of all different kinds of caramel and then I went up to the window looking in the glass to pick up a bunch of other things that I knew I would also be giving him but it’s because those are the things I had my eye on too," said Abrams of Colchester.

For those who want flowers to be paired with the chocolates, the "It's So Ranunculus Flower Shoppe" in Marlborough has also been busy snipping, spritzing and wrapping.

Leah O'Hearn, the owner of the flower shop, advised customers to be wary of large companies as the freshness of the flowers may be a scam.



"Head into a mom and pop shop. The quality of stuff is going to be far better if you go into a local flower shop. They’re going to have a much better selection and they’re going to be able to help you and walk you through it," said O'Hearn.

The supply chain shortage also have impacted the flower business, another reason why O'Hearn suggested folks place orders in advance.

"Get your order in early. You might have to just substitute instead of peonies, you might need to have roses, instead of snap dragons, you might delphiniums," added O'Hearn.

