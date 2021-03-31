Connecticut receives first credit rating upgrade in more than 20 years from Moody's

The credit rating went from "A1" to an "Aaa3." This is the first rating upgrade since February 2001.

CONNECTICUT, USA — For the first time since February 2001, Connecticut's General Obligation bonds credit was upgraded, the governor announced Wednesday.

The state's credit rating improved from an "A1" rating to "Aa3."

To provide context, the lowest rating on Moody's Rating Scale for Long-Term Rating Definitions is a C. The highest on this scale is Aaa.

“This upgrade from Moody’s is the first for our state in more than 20 years and is yet another strong indication of Connecticut’s comeback,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “We are a national leader in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and due to our wise investments, robust savings, better than anticipated revenues, and generous federal support we are emerging as a financial leader among the states."

He continued: "We have also been committed to paying down our long-term pension liabilities, and been prudent in our budget management, as we ended the last fiscal year in surplus and are projected to do so to the end the current fiscal year."

To have a rating of "Aa" means "Obligations rated Aa are judged to be of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk."

In a statement, Moody's said the upgrade in Connecticut reflects the state's continued commitment to numerous governance improvements that have already borne fruit in the accumulation of significant budgetary reserves and good financial performance through the pandemic."

Lamont said while the state still has work to do, "but it is essential we continue down this path and foster additional growth to best position us for the long term."

"This report should build confidence in our business community and our residents, as it provides outside validation that Connecticut continues to make prudent financial decisions that set the state up for growth now and into the future, which are critical as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic," he continued. "This news is welcome, as it also comes at a time when we will begin to benefit from American Rescue Plan funding, which I view as transformative in moving our state forward.”

