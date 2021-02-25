Connecticut House votes to stop double-taxing of commuters

Typically, when someone works in those states but lives in Connecticut, they owe income tax to the state where they work.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The Connecticut House of Representatives has passed legislation that proponents say will prevent approximately 110,000 Connecticut residents who commute to Massachusetts and New York but worked from home in 2020 because of COVID-19 from being double-taxed.

The bill now awaits action in the Senate. Typically, when someone works in those states but lives in Connecticut, they owe income tax to the state where they work.