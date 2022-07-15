Connecticut among states with worst infrastructure, according to study

This adds to the 44 hours that Connecticut residents already go without power, according to the Department of Energy data.

HARTFORD, Conn — Though Connecticut is known for its beautiful attractions, such as the Mark Twain House and museum, ESPN, and many lighthouses, it is among the states with the worst infrastructure, according to a recent study.

A report done by CNBC measured roads, bridges, ports, and airports, along with water and electric utilities, sites for development, and sustainability. It found that Connecticut tied at No. 10 with Hawaii and Mexico for the states with the worst infrastructure in the United States.

CNBC found that half of Connecticut’s electricity comes from the Milestone Nuclear Power Station, which to its owner is a reliable carbon-free energy source. The agency that serves the state and the rest of New England has warned residents about possible blackouts this summer.

This adds to the 44 hours that Connecticut residents already go without power, according to the Department of Energy data.

The study gave Connecticut a 2022 infrastructure score of 165 out of 380 points, giving it a grade of D.

In Connecticut, 5% of bridges are in poor condition, 20% of roads are in unacceptable condition and there is 89.2% of broadband access.

Infrastructure has grown to be more important over the years, as the nation makes plans to rebuild the supply chain.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that became law last year allows each state to receive billions of dollars for state projects that are badly needed. Infrastructure creates competition with each state because they are battling for business.

Even as states receive billions of dollars, those states that are in good condition will continue to have a solid infrastructure, still putting them ahead of the states who are crumbling.

CNBC found Alaska to be the state with the worst infrastructure, saying that "The Last Frontier is still largely untamed and probably always will be."

