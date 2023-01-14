65,000 Bissell vacuums recalled due to fire hazard

The models being recalled are 2551, 2551W and 25519. About 65,000 of the vacuums were sold.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bissell, a vacuum cleaner brand, voluntarily recalled thousands of its cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums on Thursday after learning of a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the hazard is caused by a circuit board inside the vacuum's battery pack that can overheat and smoke.

According to the website, Bissell is asking that those with the vacuum type stop use and check the model number located behind the clean water tank. If the model number matches one of those above, remove it from the charging base and either visit a Bissell-authorized service center or contact the company to schedule a free home repair.