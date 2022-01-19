x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Consumer

Breeze Airways bringing 4 new routes to Bradley International Airport starting June 2022

Starting June 2, Bradley passengers flying with Breeze can go to or arrive from Charleston, S.C., Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk, Va., and Pittsburgh, P.A.
Credit: Tad Denson - Airwind.com
1st Breeze A220

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — More regional destinations will be available to local airline passengers starting in June when Breeze Airways begins service at Bradley International Airport.

Breeze, which began service nationwide in May 2021, is adding flight destinations to over a dozen locations across the country, including four destinations to and from Hartford.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Starting June 2, Bradley passengers flying with Breeze can go to or arrive from Charleston, S.C., Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk, Va., and Pittsburgh, P.A.

The airline is also introducing its Nicest fare, the first-class upgrade from its "Nice" and "Nicer" fares, which are standard and extra legroom respectively. Breeze is offering the first-class fare for $99 on some flights, and that deal will be available until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

RELATED: Airlines cancel some flights to the US because of 5G rollout

Breeze touts never charging fees for flight changes or cancelations and handles customer service through text message, email, and Facebook Messenger instead of having a traditional call center.

RELATED: State to help train insurance brokers for underserved cities

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

The convenience of 'Buy Now, Pay Later' may be risky for consumers