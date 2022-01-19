Breeze Airways bringing 4 new routes to Bradley International Airport starting June 2022

Starting June 2, Bradley passengers flying with Breeze can go to or arrive from Charleston, S.C., Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk, Va., and Pittsburgh, P.A.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — More regional destinations will be available to local airline passengers starting in June when Breeze Airways begins service at Bradley International Airport.

Breeze, which began service nationwide in May 2021, is adding flight destinations to over a dozen locations across the country, including four destinations to and from Hartford.

The airline is also introducing its Nicest fare, the first-class upgrade from its "Nice" and "Nicer" fares, which are standard and extra legroom respectively. Breeze is offering the first-class fare for $99 on some flights, and that deal will be available until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Breeze touts never charging fees for flight changes or cancelations and handles customer service through text message, email, and Facebook Messenger instead of having a traditional call center.

---

