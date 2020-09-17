Car sales in Connecticut booming during pandemic

Executive Auto Group GM, Scott Orsini says people who normally relied on public transportation are now looking for small, economical cars to get around in.

At Executive Auto Group dealerships throughout the state, business is booming.

“The last few months the sales have been overwhelming. Lots of sales, I think due to pent up demand of people not able to get out of their leases during COVID when we had everybody shut down, and a lot of people have some excess money now due to not traveling, not going out to dinner,” said Scott Orsini, Executive Auto Group General Manager.

Orsini also says people who normally relied on public transportation are now looking for small, economical cars to get around in.

While more cars are being purchased, the way they’re being purchased has changed.

Executive Auto Group shut down for a few weeks to change up its procedures.

“When a customer comes in for a test drive or if we’re bringing a car to a consumer for a home test drive, the vehicles are getting fully sanitized both inside and outside before they go out in the vehicle. On test drives now, a salesman no longer goes out with the consumer, the consumer goes out by themselves on a dealer plate for about an hour and then brings the vehicle back,” said Orsini.

A lot of the process is also done online, with customers having the option to visit the Executive website to figure out trade-ins, get approvals, and look at options.

DocuSign is used for documents and the dealerships are doing home delivery, which means a customer doesn’t have to go into a showroom.