Connecticut customers urged to use Christmas Tree Shop gift cards before closure

The retail outlet will not accept gift cards by July 21, so make sure to visit Connecticut's four remaining locations.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the nationwide closure of Christmas Tree Shops approaching, customers in Connecticut are being urged to use their gift cards in their four locations across the state.

The Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli and Attorney General William Tong on Friday advised consumers who have unused gift cards to use them prior to July 21, when the chain has announced it will no longer honor gift cards.

Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy in May and recently defaulted on its loan. The company recently announced its plans to liquidate its remaining 70 stores, including those in Connecticut.

The retail outlet will stop accepting gift cards after July 21. Consumers can check the balance of their gift cards by visiting the company’s website. You will need the card number and pin.

Christmas Tree Shops remaining stores in Connecticut include:

Danbury

Manchester

Orange

Waterford

“When companies close, the time consumers have to use gift cards can be unpredictable,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Consumers now only have two weeks to use their gift cards at Christmas Tree Shops. This is a good reminder to use gift cards to any business soon after receiving them. While gift cards do not expire in Connecticut, sudden store closings and bankruptcies may prevent consumers from using gift cards.”

"With all Christmas Tree Shops set to close, time is running out to use gift cards and to make final returns,” said Attorney General William Tong. “Consumers should act quickly and get their money's worth now, especially since you should not necessarily expect to receive a refund or any other compensation from the store.”

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.