Connecticut's minimum wage is $15. What will it be next year?

The new minimum wage change will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's minimum wage is facing a change once again. Gov. Ned Lamont will announce Monday a new state minimum wage that is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

On June 1, 2023, the minimum wage increased to $15, which increased from $11 in October 2019, as a result of the state law Lamont signed in 2019 to incrementally increase the minimum wage.

This next wage adjustment on New Year's Day will be determined by an economic indicator adjustment, which was included in the 2019 legislation, according to the governor's office.

This adjustment is determined using a calculation of the employment cost index from the U.S. Dept. of Labor, and the minimum wage will be adjusted on an annual basis, the governor's office said.

Lamont plans to announce the new minimum wage at the Windham Town Hall in Willimantic on Monday afternoon, with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo, state legislators, and advocates.

