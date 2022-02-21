Connecticut residents seeking financial relief at the gas pump as prices rise

Connecticut has a regressive gross receipt tax that taxes drivers more as the cost of gas rises

HARTFORD, Conn — Unfortunately, the pain drivers are experiencing at the pump is expected to get worse before it gets better. Drivers will pay an average of $3.64 a gallon here in Connecticut.

What can people do if they're seeking relief? There are several things to try.

Grab a store loyalty card. Typically, places to fill up have loyalty programs that can save customers about 10-cents a gallon. Pay with cash. Some places charge more to use a credit card. Shop around. States tax gas differently.

“Connecticut gas prices are ridiculous,” remarked Zach Huot of Enfield. It was $3.64 to buy a gallon of regular unleaded at the Valero service station in Enfield. Not many cars were filling up.

Meanwhile, just a short drive down the road in Longmeadow, Mass., you could fill up for $3.39 a gallon at the Pride station. FOX61 noticed many Connecticut license plates.

“Unfortunately it’s a part of life now, and we have to live with it,” remarked Brian Deming of Enfield. But Senator Richard Blumenthal doesn’t think so. He stopped at the Noble Gas in Hartford Monday with a plan.

“Suspend the federal gas tax,” Blumenthal exclaimed.

Sen. Blumenthal just introduced legislation that would instantly make gas 18.4-cents cheaper per gallon until 2023. “It’s a big chunk of change,” said Blumenthal.

In reality, it’s roughly $300 per year in savings, likely less – based on filling up a 15-gallon tank twice a week. Not everybody trusts the savings.

“It might be felt for the first couple of months or weeks and then the prices are just going to be back up there,” said Deming.

Sen. Blumenthal told FOX61 he thinks his legislation suspending the federal gas tax can be passed by March and he hopes it will have bipartisan support. He says suspending the federal gas tax would not have any impact on the national debt because the money would come straight from the highway trust fund which the senator says is doesn’t need any more funding due to congress recently passing a $1.3-trillion infrastructure bill.

An interactive map from the American Petroleum Institute shows that Connecticut residents are taxed at least 10 cents more per gallon than Massachusetts drivers. The difference is that Connecticut has a highly regressive gross receipts tax.

“As the price of gas goes up, the gross sales tax goes up so it’s a direct impact on the cost of every gallon of gasoline. So the consumer is getting hit,” explained Michael Frisbie, the co-owner of Noble Gas.

At a time when many businesses are closing up shop, Noble Gas is expanding. They are already looking beyond petroleum by installing fast chargers for electric vehicles which, right now, are free to use.

“I think that’s the future of transportation,” said Frisbie. “If you want to take your family on a trip you don’t have that range anxiety.”

Also on Monday, Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) announced a program that allows owners to be eligible for rebates if they install a charger at their house.

