AAA says gas prices could top $3 a gallon for CT

The company mentioned this increase in gas prices could be possible for the national average but is more likely for Connecticut.

Gas prices for Connecticut residents could be on the rise soon, AAA warned.

The company said on Wednesday gas prices in the state and across the country could top $3 per gallon this year. This would be the first time since 2014.

AAA cited the increase was due to higher crude oil prices and an increase in demand for gas. There the potential for more people to travel this summer due to COVID-19 vaccinations becoming more available to the general public.

“A combination of variables will ultimately determine just how high gas prices go,” says Amy Parmenter spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. “If and when demand for travel increases, especially during the summer months, we could see higher pump prices than we have seen in some time.”