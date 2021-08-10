Nearly 60,000 pounds of breaded chicken recalled due to salmonella risk

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said the items were produced on Feb. 24 and 25, 2021 and were shipped across the country.

Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that could be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said the items were produced on Feb. 24 and 25, 2021 and were shipped across the country.

They include specific lots of the Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese packages; Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese; Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu; Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese; and Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu.

The USDA and the Centers for Diease Control and Prevention have been investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis in eight states.

Unopened packages of the chicken were collected from a ill person's home and tested positive for the outbreak strain.

The USDA says these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.