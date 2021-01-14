New Consumer Contact Center scheduling feature launched by CT Dept. of Labor

The new feature will allow people to schedule a call back up to two weeks.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A new feature has been launched by the Department of Labor (DOL) to help people who need unemployment claims assistance.

The new Consumer Contact Center tool will allow people to schedule a call back up to two weeks. The agency has also released early application timelines for the new federal Mix Earner Unemployment Compensation program which was established under CARES Act II.

Commissioner Westby said, “Demand for unemployment assistance continues to be very high and is climbing due to the CARES Act II. In just six months, the Contact Center has fielded nearly 600,000 inquiries. The newest federal program—Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation—will generate additional benefits for some claimants and additional inquiries to the Contact Center. January is when we see a seasonal uptick in claims filing as well, so we are asking people to please be patient when trying to get a hold of us. This new scheduling system will certainly help us connect with our customers and will eliminate some uncertainty for them.”

The Contact Center has handled nearly 30,000 calls per week over the last several weeks. It also helps customers through email and online chat. The Center has 150 claims representatives which handle state unemployment benefits questions and inquiries about the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation phase I and II. They also help with:

Lost Wages Assistance and the Lost Wages Assistance expansion

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

Extended Benefits programs

Assist with unemployment application questions and filing issues.

The new feature handles all filers except for PUA claimant. They will be directed to a designated unit at the Contact Center.