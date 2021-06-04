CT residents should get well water tested due to chance of high levels of arsenic and uranium: study

The research was done in part with the DPH. It estimates about 4% of private wells in the state contain water with arsenic levels higher than EPA standards.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A consumer alert has been sent out to Connecticut residents who use well water.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said residents may want to get their water tested soon due to a new report that shows some high levels of elements, like arsenic and uranium, in some private wells around Connecticut.

The research was done in part with the Department of Public Health.

It estimates about 4% of private wells in the state contain water with arsenic levels higher than EPA standards for public drinking water.

The research also shows almost 5% of private wells have water with uranium levels higher than federal standards.

DPH recommends if you get your well water tested, and the levels are deemed too high, you should use a different water source, or get it treated to remove the elements.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.