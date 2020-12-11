Recall for Three-Wick Sonoma Goods for Life Branded Candles issued at Kohl's due to potential fire hazard

Kohl's announced on November 10 a recall of the candle. The candle can pose a fire and burn hazard.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A recall has been issued for the Three-Wick Sonoma Goods for Life Branded Candles.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the candle's high flames could ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break. This would pose fire and burn hazards.

Kohl's issued the recall for 512,000 candles on November 10 and a refund is being offered to customers.

To contact Kohl's, one can call its toll-free line at 855-564-5755 from 7 AM to 6 PM Central Time, Monday through Saturday. One can also visit their website and click on recalls. That menu is at the bottom of the home page on the left-hand side.